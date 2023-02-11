Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

