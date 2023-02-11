Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

