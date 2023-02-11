Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Stock Up 1.7 %

CACI International stock opened at $301.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.43. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $240.02 and a twelve month high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

CACI International Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Articles

