Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,560 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

