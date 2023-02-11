Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 15,065 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

