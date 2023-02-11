Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 2,382 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

