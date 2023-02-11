Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,522 shares of company stock worth $112,296,404. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

