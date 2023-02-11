Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336,482 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

STLD stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

