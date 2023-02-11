Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $514.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.