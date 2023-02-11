Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,315 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Arconic worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 74.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 2.00. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Arconic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

