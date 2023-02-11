Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Trading Down 7.8 %
NYSE:GPL opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Great Panther Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.