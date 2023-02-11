Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Price Performance
Green Globe International stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.
About Green Globe International
