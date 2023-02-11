Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 266.5% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

Shares of GTMLF stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.59. 89,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60. Green Technology Metals has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Green Technology Metals in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

