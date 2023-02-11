Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

