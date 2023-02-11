Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,174.40

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,174.40 ($26.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,778 ($33.39). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($32.84), with a volume of 177,532 shares traded.

GRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,600 ($43.27) to GBX 3,000 ($36.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,504.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,179.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,277.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

