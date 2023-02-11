GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.76

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,423.76 ($17.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,517.60 ($18.24). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,502.60 ($18.06), with a volume of 8,062,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) price objective on GSK in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.43) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.15) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.03) price objective on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,541.11 ($18.53).

GSK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,421.87.

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,769.92). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,937.90). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,769.92). Insiders acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059 in the last quarter.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

