Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,703 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

