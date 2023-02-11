Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.