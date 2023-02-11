Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $176.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.14 and a 52-week high of $184.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

