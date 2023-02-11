Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

