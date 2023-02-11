Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $359.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day moving average is $330.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

