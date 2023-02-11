Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

PHM stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

