Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,478,000 after acquiring an additional 122,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

