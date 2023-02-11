Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after purchasing an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after buying an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 385,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,985,000 after buying an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $485.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.54 and a 200-day moving average of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.