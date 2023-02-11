Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,082 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

