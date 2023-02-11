H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan Sells 2,836 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
H.B. Fuller Stock Performance
H.B. Fuller stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57.
H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.
