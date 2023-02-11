H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. HSBC cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 16,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,782. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.34.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

Further Reading

