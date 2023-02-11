Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 1,515.2% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Haitong Bank downgraded shares of Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Haitong Securities Stock Performance
HTNGF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Haitong Securities has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.
