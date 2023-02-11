Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB opened at $128.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.