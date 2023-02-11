Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $78.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

