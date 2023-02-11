Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $35.65 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $35.65 or 0.00164344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $990,341.12 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00432086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,215.33 or 0.28622141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

