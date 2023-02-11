HC Wainwright Cuts Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target to $7.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

