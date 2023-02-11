H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HEES traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 150,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,073. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

