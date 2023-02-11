Head to Head Comparison: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shutterstock and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60 Playtika 0 8 2 0 2.20

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $15.96, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 10.53% 24.11% 12.81% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 3.69 $91.88 million $2.33 34.19 Playtika $2.58 billion 1.37 $308.50 million $0.71 13.80

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Playtika on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

