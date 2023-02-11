Head to Head Review: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its share price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Boxed has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 339.20%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Onion Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.03 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.21 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.17

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

