Head-To-Head Survey: Mandom (MDOMF) versus Its Competitors

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mandom to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mandom alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom’s peers have a beta of 36.09, meaning that their average stock price is 3,509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million $40.89 million 17.03 Mandom Competitors $3.85 billion $283.49 million 41.38

This table compares Mandom and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mandom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Mandom Competitors -36.25% 15.51% -8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mandom and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandom Competitors 131 996 1100 26 2.45

As a group, “Toilet Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Mandom’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Mandom peers beat Mandom on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandom

(Get Rating)

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.