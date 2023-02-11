Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Healios K.K. Stock Performance
Shares of HLOSF opened at 14.55 on Friday. Healios K.K. has a twelve month low of 14.55 and a twelve month high of 14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.55.
Healios K.K. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healios K.K. (HLOSF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.