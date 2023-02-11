Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $229.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00082163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024032 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.626423 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08433464 USD and is up 12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $186,494,634.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

