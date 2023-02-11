Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.22. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,002 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

