HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €22.20 ($23.87) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.44) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($80.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

