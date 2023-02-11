Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 28th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $5,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Dividend History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

