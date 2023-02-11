Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on February 28th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $5,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.