Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $239.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17. Hershey has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

