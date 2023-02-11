HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, CIBC raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

HEXO Price Performance

Shares of HEXO opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,622,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 1,230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Featured Stories

