HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $362.53

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.53 ($4.36) and traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.48). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.39), with a volume of 220,609 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 362.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 464.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 278.16.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

