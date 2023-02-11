HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $694,697.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031577 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00221003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02231614 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $751,917.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

