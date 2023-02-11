HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.83

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.83 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 163.91 ($1.97). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 165.40 ($1.99), with a volume of 2,255,711 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 967.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.76.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Liz Barber purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,292.10).

(Get Rating)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.