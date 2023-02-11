Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

