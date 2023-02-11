Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 72.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 522,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 542,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

