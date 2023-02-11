Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,852,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

