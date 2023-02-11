Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $347.62 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

